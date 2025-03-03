"You can't do this on national television" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW over controversial recent segment

Another AEW segment has been the subject of controversy recently. Jim Cornette blasted the Jacksonville-based company for the segment.

Hangman Adam Page and Maxwell Jacob Friedman have been feuding lately. Two weeks ago, these two men came face-to-face in the ring during a segment, which turned personal for Page after MJF mentioned Christopher Daniels. Friedman, being the heel that he is, tried to escalate the situation on the February 26 episode of Dynamite when he brutally assaulted Daniels backstage, leaving him in a pool of his own blood.

However, controversy struck when the camera panned towards Christopher Daniels lying on the floor, who was caught blading himself, a technique that wrestlers use to make themselves bleed during matches. As a result, the Jacksonville-based company came under scrutiny from fans and critics.

Jim Cornette addressed this segment on a recent episode of his The Experience podcast. He criticized AEW, stating that they cannot air such segments on national television without proper preparation.

"It's ridiculous. I’m sorry, but you can't do this on national television. We put more preparation into OVW TV," Cornette said. [17:20 - 17:30]

You can check out Cornette's comments in the video below:

Konnan also blasted AEW recently for a botch

On the February 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, Megan Bayne faced off against Kris Statlander in a singles match. Even though Bayne won the bout, she and Penelope Ford continued to assault Statlander in the ring.

Thunder Rosa came down to save her colleague from the assault with a steel chair. However, instead of retreating from the ring, Bayne and Ford stood their ground while Rosa hesitated to swing the chair at them, leading to an awkward moment in the ring. Bayne and Ford then slowly retreated from the ring after several seconds. This entire segment looked poor on TV and was highly criticized by fans and critics.

Konnan addressed this issue on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, where he blamed Tony Khan for how the segment turned out. He further said that the AEW boss needed to have more production meetings in order to prepare for his shows.

"I've done a lot of shows besides wrestling. I have never been to a place where they didn't have a production meeting. You cannot run a show without a production meeting. But, this is what happens when you get a guy - and this happens a lot I see this so much in my profession - who watches a lot of wrestling, therefore he's an expert. He doesn't know what he's doing bro, and that's why people usually use the same bookers because it's not easy to do," Konnan said. [2:22 - 2:54]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan learns from these mistakes and takes steps to make improvements in AEW's product.

If you use the quote from the first part of the article, then credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

