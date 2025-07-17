"You never got over huge" - Former world champion fires back at AEW veteran Christopher Daniels (Exclusive)

AEW star Christopher Daniels became one of the first people to join the promotion after it was founded in 2019. The Fallen Angel was already an industry veteran at the time when he signed with All Elite Wrestling, having made his in-ring debut in April 1993.
Christopher Daniels recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and spoke about butting heads creatively with Vince Russo when the latter was working as a writer for TNA Wrestling. The former WCW World Champion fired back at Daniels following his comments.
On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that Daniels "never got over huge" as a performer. He said that while the current AEW Head of Talent Relations was a good wrestler, it took more than that to become a huge star.
"This is what I'm sick of, Chris. You had so much [sic] opportunity. You were at TNA for freaking years and years, bro. You got over to a certain point, okay. You never got over huge. Chris, you know why? Because you were a good wrestler, and good wrestlers are a dime a dozen. It takes a lot more than that."
Russo further explained why Daniels seemingly never reached his full potential.
"And the reality, Chris, is every time I never made it over to the level that I wanted to make it over to, it's always somebody else's fault. It was never my fault. Maybe I should have worked on my promos more. Maybe I really should have developed The Fallen Angel instead of just painting my fingernails black. It's always somebody else, and I'm so freaking sick and tired of hearing that." [From 2:51 onwards]
Christopher Daniels had a hugely successful career with Total Nonstop Action. The AEW star had three different stints with the Nashville-based promotion and went on to become the X-Division Champion thrice. He also held the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice with Frankie Kazarian, who also worked in AEW for years.
