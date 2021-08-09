"You never say never"- Former WWE Champion comments on Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Ric Flair joining AEW

Former WWE Champion Paul Wight had his say on the possibility of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Ric Flair joining AEW. The man formerly known as The Big Show believes the former WWE stars will fit into Tony Khan's promotion well.

Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair were recently released by WWE, while Braun Strowman was let go in June. Both Wyatt and Strowman were two of the biggest stars in WWE and main evented multiple big pay-per-views like Summerslam 2020.

To think that about a year ago at SummerSlam 2020 the main event was Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship and both of them a year later aren’t employed right now which is honestly shocking to me. Bray Wyatt being let go says A LOT about what WWE thinks. pic.twitter.com/wD4oqTmtkU — Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) August 2, 2021

AEW Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight was recently quizzed about Wyatt, Strowman, and the legendary Ric Flair making a jump to Tony Khan's promotion by The Ring Report.

Wight stated that AEW always has space for top-caliber performers like Wyatt, Flair, and Strowman. He also explained that AEW's younger stars will have a lot to learn from these wrestlers who have experienced superstardom.

"For those other talents like Bray Wyatt, Braun, Ric Flair, and all those guys, there’s always an opportunity for people of that calibre to be a part of AEW and contribute. That’s the thing with wrestling. You never say never," Paul Wight explained. "It would be great to see those guys come in and be it’d be great to see some of the young AEW talent get the chance to interact with guys who have seen that massive stardom and how that moulds your performances and in-ring psychology. They can learn from that and prepare these young AEW talents for what’s coming in the future, giving them the opportunity to grow and be part of what's going to be a globally impactful company." (H/T: The Ring Report)

Wight went on to say that Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Ric Flair will fit into AEW seamlessly.

Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Ric Flair have plenty to add to AEW

Bray Wyatt is considered by many to be one of the best minds in wrestling from a creative standpoint while Strowman is one of the best big men in the industry at the moment. The addition of Ric Flair to any wrestling company is considered to be a bonus as the Nature Boy has a lot of star power.

Cody was asked about his reaction to Bray Wyatt's release:



He says that he can't comment on whether or not he sees a spot for him with AEW. But mentions his creativity and that he can see him fitting in anywhere he wants. — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 3, 2021

There are plenty of detractors who feel that AEW should not hire too many ex-WWE guys, but very rarely do superstars of such stature become available.

With CM Punk and Daniel Bryan reportedly on their way to AEW, if these three names join as well, we might witness a noticeable change in the wrestling landscape.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Alan John