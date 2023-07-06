AEW star Dax Harwood recently got involved in a Twitter war with former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman regarding the falling ratings of AEW Collision in the past three weeks.

The Jacksonville-based promotion decided to launch its third weekly show, "AEW Collision," to give more screen time to its vast roster. However, a weekly wrestling show on Saturday was not going to work as per the wrestling community.

Though the debut episode of the Saturday show on June 17th clocked impressive TV ratings, with the return of CM Punk on the promotion, it has fallen down in the last two weeks.

Interestingly, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman who doubted the new AEW show's performance even before it commenced, had something to say reacting to the user's tweet on the downfalling ratings.

The AEW world tag team champion and FTR member Dax Harwood was not backing down on Coachman's opinion regarding the disappointing numbers for AEW Collision, as he took to Twitter to react on the same:

"Hey Coach. We’re trying to build a brand. It will take time; we understand that. Hopefully you do too! This roster absolutely loves wrestling. Like, an entity. LOVES it. I know you probably can’t relate to that. Will this Saturday night tv show endeavor work? Who knows. What I do know is, we’ll all work our asses off to MAKE it work. I hope you, & people like you, give us an opportunity to show you, professional wrestling IS alive. I know you know how Monday nights work, but maybe you’ll give us more than 3 weeks to make this work. If not, you’re more than welcome to tell me I’m wrong. What I’m not wrong about is, wrestling fans love wrestling. And we’ll always work to make them proud. Give us a chance," Dax stated.

The downfall in the ratings of AEW Collision can be seen.

AEW Collision kicked off last month on June 17th with 800k ratings, which should be considered good given it was the debut episode. However, the numbers seem to be falling down in the past two weeks.

A user on Twitter highlighted the falling ratings of Collision.

After a great June 17 debut episode, the ratings fell down below 600k. Last week, the Saturday show recorded only more than 400k in ratings.

Meanwhile, the ratings for AEW Collision have not shown any growth in the past two weeks. Henceforth, it remains to be seen how the show performs in the coming weeks.

