"You’re either the Champion, or you’re not" - Top AEW star goes on fiery rant following Toni Storm's loss at Full Gear 

AEW star Shawn Spears was visibly upset following the conclusion of Toni Storm's match at Full Gear 2022.

During the event, Jamie Hayter squared off with her former roommate for the promotion's Women's Championship. The English sensation did the unthinkable by hitting a massive lariat (Haterade) to take the title away from Storm.

However, the title is only for an interim basis as Thunder Rosa currently holds the lineal AEW Women's Championship. La Mera Mera is out with an injury and an interim title four-way match was scheduled for All Out, which was won by the former WWE Superstar.

On Twitter, Spears was baffled as to why there's still an interim tag for Hayter's newly won title. The Chairman bluntly stated that there should only be one champion, regardless of the circumstances.

"This 'interim' stuff is bulls**t. You’re either the Champion, or you’re not," Spears tweeted.

Jamie Hayter defeats Toni Storm to become AND NEWJamie Hayter defeats Toni Storm to become @AEW Interim Women’s World Champion AND NEW 🏆Jamie Hayter defeats Toni Storm to become @AEW Interim Women’s World Champion https://t.co/5THnUj8jRH

It will be interesting to see if Hayter will immediately challenge Rosa to unify the women's championship and determine who really is the best female wrestler in the Tony Khan led company.

