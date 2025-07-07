"You're a f****ng idiot" - WWE legend goes off at Jon Moxley for a huge reason

A former WWE veteran has just criticized Jon Moxley for how he took advice given to him by another legend in the business. He was frustrated that Mox could not see the bigger picture.

During a recent edition of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette was asked to react to an excerpt in Moxley's book. The AEW star had written about how a few years ago, he and several other up-and-coming wrestlers got advice from Jim Ross to have a backup plan apart from wrestling, something he refused to believe in.

Cornette gave him a reality check, as he claimed that Jon Moxley was living in a fantasy. The reality of the matter was that at the time, they had no guarantees in their wrestling career, and some of them would go on to not even make it.

"He also sounds like he's 14, doesn't he? Doesn't he sound like some kind of f****ng wannabe teenager that wants to be his favorite action movie star or bada** video game character hero or something. You're a f****ng idiot if you, especially for the audience that JR was speaking to. Not just a bunch of guys who wanted to wrestle indies on the weekends and actually had some type of job or way to support themselves and pay their bills, but people in FCW, who were apparently thinking of making this their living and doing this for real. In which case, a lot of them weren't going to make it. And you know what? A lot of them didn't make it."

The veteran continued by explaining how JR was letting them down nicely, but Jon Moxley's mind was too fixated on his convictions.

"So, him (JR) saying, 'Don't let the wrestling business ruin your life because you've got no other option, or you don't have any other plan, or whatever,' he was trying to be nice to these people. But this f***ing gelatinous-headed moron is too wrapped up in the fantasy of who he thinks he is to f***ing see that." [1:18-2:44]

Jon Moxley is set for a blockbuster match before All In

A few days before his bout with 'Hangman' Adam Page at All In: Texas for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley is set to be part of a blockbuster all-star match.

AEW announced last night that he'll be part of an eight-man tag match alongside Claudio Castagnoli and The Young Bucks as they'll take on Hangman, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata.

Some of the other stars involved in this large-scale feud may be ringside, including the likes of Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir for the Death Riders, and Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland for the faces.

Things could end up being chaotic before All In: Texas, to say the least.

