Disco Inferno has bashed AEW for booking a Best of Seven Series featuring The Elite and Death Triangle.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Inferno claimed that the AEW fanbase won't benefit from the Best of Seven Series that was announced at Full Gear.

Additionally, he labeled the idea as "ridiculous" and believes that it is simply a nerdy conversation.

"So they bring The Elite back, they lost, they did the hammer spot. Then they announced, bro, a best of seven trios championship. I'm like, I don't know. You are not gonna get one single fan, new fan, that is going to want to watch these guys wrestle each other every single week. I think that's one of the most ridiculous... What are they doing this for? Just so they can have the matches and Dave can talk about how great they are and when the series is over they go, 'Well, four and six were the best ones, but two...' Bro, this is just like nerdy conversation for me," said Disco Inferno. [0:19-1:02]

Kenny Omega recently opened up on The Elite's feud with Death Triangle

Kenny Omega was recently in conversation with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, he opened up about The Elite's feud with Death Triangle.

Omega claimed that he and The Young Bucks, alongside PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta, are six individuals with unique visions of professional wrestling.

He added that the AEW stars don't have their minds closed to any idea and aim to add uniqueness in everything they do. Omega said:

"We are six individuals with a unique vision on professional wrestling,” says Omega. “Our minds are never closed to one idea or another, so the possibility exists for every match to look unique."

As of right now, Death Triangle is currently leading 2-0 over Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The two teams will collide on this week's episode of Dynamite.

