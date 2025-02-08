  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "You're gonna kill it in The Hurt Syndicate," "He’s coming home" - Fans erupt after WWE suddenly releases major star

"You're gonna kill it in The Hurt Syndicate," "He’s coming home" - Fans erupt after WWE suddenly releases major star

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 08, 2025 02:37 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate have been dominant since arriving to AEW [photo: AEW
The Hurt Syndicate have been dominant since arriving to AEW [photo: AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

Fans claim that a certain major star may be headed to AEW to join The Hurt Syndicate. This comes after it has been revealed that WWE has released the star.

Cedric Alexander joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 as part of their Cruiserweight Division. He was a focal point of 205 Live when it was still in existence. Upon moving to the main roster he did not have the best of runs until he joined The Hurt Business which also comprised of Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin, apart from Alexander himself. This rejuvenated his career, and when the group split up, he fell into the mix once more.

also-read-trending Trending

After roughly eight and a half years with the company, Alexander announced his departure with a heartfelt message.

Several fans have reacted to his announcement, and it seems the first thing that popped into their minds was the possibility of him reuniting with his former stablemates. The other three former members of The Hurt Business have made their way to AEW, and have rebranded the group and are now known as the Hurt Syndicate.

Following the end of his 90-day non-compete clause, he could choose to sign with the Tony Khan-led company and reunite with the group as their fourth member once more. Several fans were of the opinion that he should head to AEW to "hurt" people, hinting at him joining The Hurt Syndicate.

One fan even tagged MVP and told him that it was time for the original team to reunite.

Fans&#039; reaction to the news
Fans' reaction to the news

Cedric Alexander reacted to the Hurt Syndicate winning the AEW Tag Team titles

Two and a half weeks ago, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Syndicate ended up dethroning Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

It was a dominant performance from the duo, and they now stand at the top of the division. Cedric Alexander took to X/Twitter and seemingly reacted to their title win, as he seemingly referenced the tagline of the faction.

"Make it Hurt," he wrote.

It is unclear if this is the priority move of the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion once he officially becomes a free agent, as other major promotions could come knocking and offer big contracts for his services.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी