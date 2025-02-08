"You're gonna kill it in The Hurt Syndicate," "He’s coming home" - Fans erupt after WWE suddenly releases major star

Fans claim that a certain major star may be headed to AEW to join The Hurt Syndicate. This comes after it has been revealed that WWE has released the star.

Cedric Alexander joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 as part of their Cruiserweight Division. He was a focal point of 205 Live when it was still in existence. Upon moving to the main roster he did not have the best of runs until he joined The Hurt Business which also comprised of Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin, apart from Alexander himself. This rejuvenated his career, and when the group split up, he fell into the mix once more.

After roughly eight and a half years with the company, Alexander announced his departure with a heartfelt message.

Several fans have reacted to his announcement, and it seems the first thing that popped into their minds was the possibility of him reuniting with his former stablemates. The other three former members of The Hurt Business have made their way to AEW, and have rebranded the group and are now known as the Hurt Syndicate.

Following the end of his 90-day non-compete clause, he could choose to sign with the Tony Khan-led company and reunite with the group as their fourth member once more. Several fans were of the opinion that he should head to AEW to "hurt" people, hinting at him joining The Hurt Syndicate.

One fan even tagged MVP and told him that it was time for the original team to reunite.

Cedric Alexander reacted to the Hurt Syndicate winning the AEW Tag Team titles

Two and a half weeks ago, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Syndicate ended up dethroning Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

It was a dominant performance from the duo, and they now stand at the top of the division. Cedric Alexander took to X/Twitter and seemingly reacted to their title win, as he seemingly referenced the tagline of the faction.

"Make it Hurt," he wrote.

It is unclear if this is the priority move of the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion once he officially becomes a free agent, as other major promotions could come knocking and offer big contracts for his services.

