  5-time WWE champion sends 3-word message to Bobby Lashley winning huge AEW championship

5-time WWE champion sends 3-word message to Bobby Lashley winning huge AEW championship

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 23, 2025 02:09 GMT
The star has won an AEW title (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has won an AEW title (Credit: WWE.com)

Bobby Lashley may no longer be a part of WWE, but now that he's won a big title, a star has reacted. The star took to social media to send a message.

Since heading to AEW, Lashley has made his mission clear - to win a title. The star has finally achieved exactly that and has won a championship. Cedric Alexander, his old teammate, has reacted.

On AEW Dynamite tonight, Bobby Lashley teamed with Shelton Benjamin to face Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The match was a long time coming and Lashley and Benjamin went after the titles with a rarely seen ferocity. At one point, it appeared that Marq Quen would get the win for his team, hitting the 450 Splash, but The All Mighty broke it up. Finally, with Bobby Lashley hitting a spear on Isiah Kassidy, they were able to pin Private Party.

Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, the Hurt Syndicate, are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. Now, Cedric Alexander has reacted to his former Hurt Business teammates winning the title.

"Make it Hurt."

Alexander is still part of WWE, and his most recent appearances have all been for NXT, with his last match at the NXT St. Petersburg show on December 20, 2024.

Edited by Neda Ali
