"You're not gonna let people mess with your friends" - Released WWE Superstar discloses where he stands in the feud between CM Punk and The Elite

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish has explained his reasoning for siding with The Elite over CM Punk following the "Brawl Out" incident that took place after All Out 2022.
Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk were all involved in a backstage brawl following the All Out post-show media scrum that resulted in a number of suspensions and a very divided locker room.
At the time of writing, it seems that not every burnt bridge has been rebuilt as CM Punk is still absent from AEW programming, preventing a blockbuster dream match with Omega from happening in the near future, with some fans worried that it will never happen due to Punk's frosty relationship with AEW.
One person who took The Elite's side on the matter was their long-time friend Bobby Fish, who told Ten Count's Steve Fall that he wasn't going to stand by and watch someone come after his friends.
"They are my friends and like, yeah, I mean, you know, that's what friends do. You're not gonna let people mess with your friends." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)
Fish went on to say:
"Those are guys that I worked with for years in Japan. We've always been good friends. I've heard from all of the parties mentioned between all of this, some as recently as a couple of days ago, and, you know, those are guys that I do I stay in contact with. I wish them well. I want nothing but success for those guys and I would think it's the same sentiment coming back to me." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)
Going into detail about his relationship with The Elite, and noting that their friendship spans back to before the existence of AEW, was another reason why he sided with them.
The Elite will make their AEW return this weekend at Full Gear
After months of speculation, it was officially announced on the most recent episode of Dynamite that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be at Full Gear as they look to win back the AEW Trios Championships from Death Triangle.
The Elite never officially lost their belts, rather they were stripped of them in the wake of what happened at All Out, allowing PAC and The Lucha Brothers to win the vacant titles on the following Dynamite by beating Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends.
Amazingly, this is only the second time in history that this match is taking place, with the first instance coming all the way back on New Year's Day 2020 on an episode of Dynamite when The Lucha Brothers and PAC weren't officially called Death Triangle.
