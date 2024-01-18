“You’re literally forcing Eric’s hand to embarrass you,” says veteran after AEW CEO Tony Khan's online feud with Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has gained plenty of detractors for his role in running his wrestling company. However, a wrestling veteran believes Khan should not indulge in any exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

The veteran in question is Vince Russo. Ever since Tony launched his promotion in 2019, there have been several comparisons made to former wrestling giant WCW, which famously had Eric Bischoff at the helm of major decisions and creative direction.

While Bischoff's contributions made it a strong competitor to WWE back in the 1990s during the Monday Night Wars, it ultimately met its demise in 2001. Despite that, Eric Bischoff is regarded as one of the few to ever go toe-to-toe with WWE on equal footing.

Moreover, he has been one of the biggest critics of Tony Khan and his All Elite landscape, often slamming the young company for its storyline bookings, superstar development, and more.

During the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, veteran Vince Russo openly stated that Khan should try to avoid conflict with Eric Bischoff:

"For Tony Khan to attempt to go toe to toe with Eric Bischoff, I mean bro, you got to be smarter than that. I mean, do you know who Eric Bischoff is? Do you watch what Eric Bischoff says? Do you listen to his podcast? Bro, he is going to eat you for lunch. For you to try to put stuff out there, you are literally forcing Eric's hand to embarrass you." (3:02- 3:31)

Eric Bischoff has no interest in working for Tony Khan's AEW

Despite making a few appearances for AEW, Eric Bischoff has been one of the company's biggest detractors, firing shots at Tony Khan many times on his podcast. Current All Elite star Dax Harwood mentioned that Eric's hatred towards Khan and AEW is probably due to the fact that he was not offered a job in the promotion.

However, Eric scratched the statement, claiming that he was beyond grateful not to work for someone like Tony Khan, who disrespected the owner of the now defunct WCW, Ted Turner – someone Bischoff always held in high regard.

"I thank the Lord every day that I don’t have to go to work for a guy like Tony Khan. I stayed supportive of Tony Khan until November two years ago, [when] Tony Khan made an ignorant comment about Ted Turner. Completely ignorant." [H/T Ringside News]

While it is clear that both men are not fond of each other, it would be interesting to see if they can cross bridges to join hands and work together in the future. As they say in the wrestling business, 'Never say never.'

Do you think Eric Bischoff will ever work for AEW again? Sound off in the comments!

