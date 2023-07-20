"You’re literally killing it moving forward" - Former WWE star slams Kota Ibushi's actions after Dynamite goes off air

A former WWE star has given his thoughts on the actions of Kota Ibushi after last night's Dynamite.

The former WWE star is none other than Justin Credible, who slammed Kota Ibushi on social media. AEW presented their Dynamite special "Blood & Guts" episode last night from the TD Garden in Boston Masechussets. The Golden Elite successfully defeated the Blackpool Combat Club in a brutal match.

After Dynamite went off-air, Ibushi took what Credible felt was an unnecessary bump on thumbtacks. He took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Kota Ibushi's actions:

"Why do this? You’re literally killing it moving forward. No wonder attendance has gone down considerably not only are they killing it on TV they’re killing the towns" tweeted Justin.

Justin Credible slammed Kota Ibushi for his actions

WWE legend Jim Cornette sent out a furious tweet in which he slammed Kota Ibushi for taking a bump on thumbtacks after his match on Dynamite.

Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi recently made his AEW debut at Blood and Guts 2023 as the final member of The Golden Elite, joining Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks. The news of Ibushi's arrival did headlines and made the fans excited. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette had some criticism over Kota Ibushi's actions after the show.

Kenny Omega, 'Hangman' Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi defeated the Blackpool Combat Club in a Blood and Guts match last night on Dynamite. Ibushi scattered thumbtacks in the ring to celebrate the victory and slammed his back on it.

Jim Cornette sent out a furious tweet on the following actions.

"This is the pretend play rassler all the AEW fans were salivating over? Another clown whose biggest fan is himself? Another garbage wrestler who falls into sharp s**t? What a talent!" tweeted Cornette.

Let us know in the comments below if you liked Kota Ibushi's actions after his victory in the Blood and Guts match.