"You're one to talk about biting" - Top WWE Star jokingly mocks Kenny Omega following 'Brawl Out' incident in AEW

It is no secret that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk were all involved in an altercation backstage after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently mocked Omega referencing the brawl.

It was reported that the EVPs, The Elite, wanted to confront CM Punk following his comments about them and their friends during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. What was only to be assumed to have started as a conversation quickly turned into a physical altercation. Punk's friend Ace Steel allegedly attempted to attack the Young Bucks with a chair and also bit Kenny Omega.

All the parties involved in the brawl were suspended indefinitely, and among them, Ace Steel was reportedly released from the company.

During a promotional video for the beta version of the upcoming Street Fighter game, Xavier Woods and the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion exchanged words. The New Day member referenced Omega getting bitten during the brawl.

"Don’t Beta shame me, mother father! You’re biting off more than you can chew!!! ROFL,” Kenny Omega said. (H/T SEScoops)

Woods bit back, saying:

“You’re one to talk about biting…” Xavier Woods replied. (H/T SEScoops)

Omega responded by mentioning that it was too soon to joke about it and asked Woods to be more professional.

AEW teases the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Since being suspended following the 'Brawl-Out', neither The Elite nor CM Punk have been seen on TV. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the internal investigation regarding the incidents that occurred after the media scrum was over and Tony Khan had sided with The Elite.

Over the past two weeks on AEW Dynamite, cryptic video packages have been played hinting at the return of The Elite.

Last week's video package insinuated that The Elite's first feud was going to be against The Death Triangle for the Trios titles.

