"You're not real!" - Miro visibly unhappy after Lana's AEW debut at All Out

Miro was visibly unhappy after his wife and former WWE Superstar Lana made her AEW debut at All Out in Chicago.

At All Out, fans got to see a thrilling contest between The Redeemer and Powerhouse Hobbs in a hard-fought match. However, fans were in for an unexpected surprise after the hard-hitting encounter. Lana made her long-awaited debut in All Elite Wrestling.

After the thrilling showdown, Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match. During the post-match celebration, things took an unexpected turn when Hobbs appeared to extend a hand to Miro, only to unleash a brutal assault on The Redeemer.

However, CJ Perry came out to the aid of her husband as her name appeared on the titantron. She appeared with a steel chair to attack Hobbs.

But what transpired next left the fans in confusion. Miro did not seem pleased with his wife's interference. He looked at her with confusion and even anger and said, "You're not real!" before walking away from her.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline between Perry and Miro plays out.

