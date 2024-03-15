"You're still the worst" - MJF's girlfriend sends a message for the former AEW World Champion

MJF's girlfriend just sent him a special message on social media.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is, without a doubt, one of AEW's best homegrown talents. Right from his early days in the company, the former AEW World Champion has shown a lot of potential in the ring and on the microphone.

His ability to verbally destroy anyone on the mic while also being entertaining made him one of the most popular guys in the world during the peak of his World Title reign. Unfortunately, his title run ended at AEW World's End when he lost to Samoa Joe.

Since this loss, The Devil hasn't been seen on television as he is on a break to nurse his wounds. Considering that today is his birthday, The Devil's girlfriend took to social media to wish him a happy one on his special day:

"Happy birthday, baby. From 2018 feuds at “All In” to being “all in” together now. You’re still the worst."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Konan thinks that MJF returning will make AEW interesting again

AEW has had a bit of trouble in retaining viewers for a long time. Their viewership has been dwindling in recent weeks, especially for AEW Collision. Hence, Konan proposes an idea that would make the product interesting again.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konan mentioned that if The Devil returned to the company, more fans would become interested in the product again:

"You know what's gonna bring the interest a little bit, believe it or not, and the smartest thing he did was stay away? When MJF comes back. 'Cause if you don't leave, nobody misses you, and people miss him like he is missed on the show 'cause he was always interesting or funny." [1:53-2:07]

It remains to be seen when The Devil finally returns to AEW to get revenge on the Undisputed Kingdom.

Do you want to see MJF return soon? Sound off!

Poll : Do you want to see MJF return soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion