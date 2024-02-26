Konnan thinks absent star’s return could bring interest back to AEW product

Former WCW Konnan recently mentioned how the return of a former AEW World Champion after Revolution could be that major factor that keeps up the hype and interest in AEW after the pay-per-view. This was Konnan talking about MJF.

Friedman has not been seen since Worlds End Pay-Per-View two months ago, and he has been reportedly working on recuperating from injuries he has been dealing with for some time now. Despite him not officially announcing this, most have speculated that he had re-signed with AEW already, and they were just waiting for his return.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned that MJF's return would bring a little bit of interest from the wrestling world back to the promotion. He mentioned that this was due to his popularity, and fans may have missed him being on screen.

"You know what's gonna bring the interest a little bit, believe it or not, and the smartest thing he did was stay away? When MJF comes back. 'Cause if you don't leave, nobody misses you, and people miss him like he is missed on the show 'cause he was always interesting or funny." [1:53-2:07]

Mark Henry recently compared former AEW World Champion MJF to a WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer recently compared MJF to an up-and-coming WWE Superstar who was over with the crowd despite having more of a heel role. This was Tiffany Stratton.

During the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Tiffany Stratton was a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She was arguably the most over of the bunch as the crowd reacted well to her, and chants of "Tiffy Time" echoed among the 50,000 in attendance in Perth, Australia.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry realized that both the former NXT Women's Champion and Friedman were far from acting like faces, but even so, the crowd loved them.

"You know what? I like that though. I like it when the crowd chooses and goes, 'You know what? I know she's not a great person but I like her, and I want her.' We see that with MJF, MJF is not a good guy. I remember the first time he came into the Sirius XM studios, and how he talked so badly to Dave LaGreca. I wanted to hit him over the head with one of the microphones. The more that I listened to him, the more I was like, this dude is hilarious."

Henry then brought up how they could also perform well in the ring, and back up their heel-ish personalities.

MJF has always been someone popular in AEW, and his return will create waves once more in the industry.

MJF has always been someone popular in AEW, and his return will create waves once more in the industry.