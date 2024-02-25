AEW star compares the latest WWE sensation to MJF after Elimination Chamber: "I think people see that in Tiffany"

An AEW star recently compared MJF to up-and-coming female WWE star Tiffany Stratton.

The star in question is none other than Mark Henry who spoke highly of the former NXT Women's Champion. Tiffany became one of the top acts in NXT in 2023 and has been making appearances for the main roster since late last year. She has proven to be a top star and has given great performances in the opportunities she had received, including her most recent appearance in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Henry made an interesting comparison between MJF and The Buff Barbie.

"You know what? I like that though. I like it when the crowd chooses and goes, 'You know what? I know she's not a great person but I like her, and I want her.' We see that with MJF, MJF is not a good guy. I remember the first time he came into the Sirius XM studios, and how he talked so badly to Dave LaGreca. I wanted to hit him over the head with one of the microphones. The more that I listened to him, the more I was like, this dude is hilarious."

He continued:

"He's not just a great wrestler, he's a great entertainer, and I think people see that in Tiffany. They see her being a great entertainer and the future is just so bright for her. She's very easy to look at and she tends to get your attention by her athleticism too, like where's her weakness? So when you don't have a weakness, or you're not flawed, it's hard to hate on that until the greatness happens. She hasn't had a greatness moment yet. You need to let her slow build like she did, have some big moments and some big experiences, and then down the road, strap the rocket to her, and then the people will start to hate and you can make her that heel that she wants to be, because she don't act like a babyface." [17:29 - 19:26]

Eric Bischoff predicts MJF's future in professional wrestling

Former AEW World Champion MJF's contract with All Elite Wrestling reportedly expired on January 1st, 2024. Friedman is currently out with an injury, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has given a prediction about his future.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff noted how the departure of other top stars makes MJF valuable, which could be the reason he resigns with Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Certainly, I don't have a read on anything. So, let's, you know, I'll just play a game with myself. I think MJF is really, really smart. I think he's probably as good of a businessman intuitively as he is on the mic. He's inexperienced. He's young. But I just have a lot of faith in his critical thinking process. So, my guess would be he stays because the more of these big names that go, the more valuable he becomes," he said.

Bischoff continued:

"Now, if he's going to make an emotional decision, that will be different because he's frustrated or emotionally [sic]. Perhaps he gets a little greedy and thinks I can make a little more money over there or whatever. But I'm a smart guy like MJF and I'm seeing all these big names who came in with all this promise and hope and going to change the wrestling world and a shocking surprise that absolutely achieve nothing because primarily, they weren't given the opportunity. It's not their fault. It is what it is. But if I'm MJF, I'm staying put and I'm raising my price." [0:41 - 1:58]

AEW and Friedman both have been quiet about his wrestling future however, and many still believe that fans will see The Salt of the Earth make his way to the WWE somewhere down the line. It will be interesting to see what transpires once Friedman is healed from his injuries.

Do you want to see Maxwell Jacob Friedman sign with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.