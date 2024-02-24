Liv Morgan hit with "Bulls**t" chants after eliminating 24-year-old star at Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan had another memorable performance in what was an impressive fifth appearance inside the Elimination Chamber. Although she did not win the match, she scored two very impressive eliminations, one of which got her "bulls**t" chants from fans in Perth, Australia.

The 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match was star-studded, with the competitors being Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. It was also arguably the greatest Women's Elimination Chamber Match yet, with the massive crowd loving every minute of it.

24-year-old Tiffany Stratton stole the show in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match as she scored the first elimination against Naomi and put on an incredible performance in the ring. The crowd in Perth, Australia, cheered for her more than anybody else. Her impressive performance left fans furious when Liv Morgan eliminated her. They directed "bulls**t" chants after Tiffany Stratton was eliminated.

Morgan would go on to impress and even eliminate Bianca Belair in the last few seconds before Becky Lynch was in the perfect position to follow up and eliminate Liv to win the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

It now means that Becky Lynch is competing for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, there will be a lot of questions about what lies ahead for Morgan, Belair, and Tiffany Stratton.

We will see the fallout of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match on RAW and SmackDown this coming week.

