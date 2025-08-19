  • home icon
  • “You Should Be Arrested for Stealing His Move” - Fans Erupt After Ricochet References WWE Legend on AEW TV

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 19, 2025 10:43 GMT
WWE Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Ricochet's run as an arrogant heel in AEW has earned him massive attention from fans. Continuing on his antics, he recently dropped a huge reference to a WWE legend on live television which led to the fans erupting on social media.

The aforementioned star, who is considered one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, is Stone Cold Steve Austin. On the latest episode of Collision, Ricochet competed against the debuting Ace Austin in a singles showdown. The former WWE United States Champion won the match following interference from his cohorts, the Gates of Agony.

Following his victory, Ricochet sent out a very rude message with a clip of him doing Steve Austin's elbow drop during the match. This led to fans noticing and reacting to the spot and his insulting jab. One fan believed that he did the one as he was facing Ace "Austin", connecting his shared name with Steve Austin. On the other hand, another fan wanted to see him arrested for stealing The Texas Rattlesnake's move.

"Ricoshit did that b/c he was facing Ace AUSTIN?"- a fan commented.
"You should be arrested for stealing his move."- another user commented.
"And the crowd goes mild."- a fan tweeted.
"I bet that would pop Stone Cold."- one more user commented.

A fan even said Ricochet connected with Steve Austin because both shared a clean bald look.

Ricochet made a bold claim about AEW recently

Ricochet made his AEW debut at the 2024 All In event after his tenure with WWE came to an end. Despite having one of the most successful runs as a top heel so far, the former WWE superstar claims that everyone in AEW has screwed him, and President and CEO Tony Khan knows all about it.

"I get screwed by @aew all the time. I know it. You know it. @TonyKhan knows it," he wrote.

With Samantha Irvin's husband continuing to rise the ranks in All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen what is next in store for him.

Edited by N.S Walia
