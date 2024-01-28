"You spooky bit*h" - AEW star reacts to unexpected Julia Hart moment from Collision

A top star of the women's division in AEW reacted to an unexpected moment on Collision involving Julia Hart.

Anna Jay took to X to share her reaction to Julia Hart's interference in the main event of the latest episode of AEW Collision. The six-man Elimination Steel Cage match saw the House of Black take on FTR and Mark Briscoe - the latter replacing Daniel Garcia, who was injured earlier in the show.

The bout was incredibly violent, with every wrestler involved presenting their best efforts. Garcia would join the fray eventually, evening things up in favour of the Top Guys after the House of Black put Briscoe through a table. At one point in the match, Julia Hart appeared to assist Malakai Black by spraying the black mist into the eyes of the Red Death.

Anna Jay, who has been stablemates with the former ROH Pure Champion, and also unsuccessfully challenged Hart for her title at AEW Battle of the Belts IX on January 13, voiced her response to the actions of the TBS Champion.

"Julia you spooky bi**h smh" - wrote Anna Jay.

Garcia, despite Hart's interference, managed to overcome Black and escaped the cage to secure the win for himself and FTR.

Top AEW star defeated Ruby Soho on Rampage

A rising AEW star handed out a loss to former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho on a recent episode of Rampage.

Anna Jay faced off against Ruby Soho on the January 24 taping of Rampage. The match was a culmination of a romantic storyline which saw Saraya sabotaging the relationship between her fellow Outcasts stablemate and 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker, formerly of the Jericho Appreciation Society in a collusion with Harley Cameron.

Saraya and Cameron tried to implicate Jay in their plot, which prompted Soho to challenge the former Dark Order member to settle things on Rampage. In a highly competitive bout, Jay overcame interferences from Saraya and Cameron and defeated Ruby Soho with the Queen Slayer submission, but not before declaring her innocence in the whole affair.

It remains to be seen how Soho responds to her loss, and what lies ahead for the Outcasts in AEW.

