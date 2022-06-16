"You are a stupid son of a bi**h" - Chris Jericho responds to ominous threat ahead of Forbidden Door pay-per-view

Chris Jericho and other major AEW stars are gearing up for the massive Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Unsurprisingly, this has also led to old rivalries being reignited between former NJPW stars.

As hardcore fans may know, Jericho has made multiple appearances in NJPW over the years. During his stint with the promotion, he came face-to-face with Shota Umino. The Wizard was responsible for humiliating the young star by slapping him and then executing the Walls of Jericho, all while unprovoked.

In a clip shared by Shota, Chris Jericho can be seen attacking the former in the Tokyo Dome. The video was accompanied by a menacing message for The Wizard. Jericho's response to the threat was also straightforward.

"Wow I admire your fighting spirit! But you are a stupid son of a bi**h. So this time I won’t let go. And I’m gonna burn your face… 🔥🔥🔥 #Wizard."

Armbar F'N Audio @ArmbarAudio Shota at Forbidden Door!!! Jericho, Suzuki and Sammy G vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino!!!! #AEWDynamite Shota at Forbidden Door!!! Jericho, Suzuki and Sammy G vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino!!!! #AEWDynamite

As of now, the JAS leader is embroiled in an intense feud with Eddie Kingston and his allies, including the Blackpool Combat Club.

The upcoming pay-per-view will feature several high-profile matches between AEW and NJPW stars. It remains to be seen whether Jericho will face Shota later this month.

Chris Jericho's tweet has the fans excited

The Wizard's heel turn has recently boosted his popularity in the pro-wrestling community. His disrespect for opponents has appalled fans for weeks now, and his recent tweet garnered a similar reaction.

The reignited heat between Shota Umino and Chris Jericho certainly has most fans excited for Forbidden Door.

Exoman @TheExoGene @IAmJericho Damn Jericho you are breaking the walls @IAmJericho Damn Jericho you are breaking the walls

Some fans, however, were not pleased with the JAS leader.

@Madqueen1987 #Blacklivesmatter @MoiraAnnRossi7 @IAmJericho Wow just because people are better than you in some ways you have the nerve to shoot them down when they’re on top you will let it go you are messing with #fake wizard @IAmJericho Wow just because people are better than you in some ways you have the nerve to shoot them down when they’re on top you will let it go you are messing with 🔥 🔥 🔥 #fake wizard

Jericho's villainous antics have been diligently followed by his faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society. With Sammy Guevara also returning to his side, the future seems ripe with opportunities.

