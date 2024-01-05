"You could tell he loves him so much" - Matt Hardy confirms WWE legend is now on good terms with Jeff Hardy

AEW star Matt Hardy recently opened up about his brother Jeff Hardy's relationship with a WWE legend, and provided an update on their current equation.

The legend in question is none other than Sting, who has gone toe to toe with Jeff Hardy many a time during their time together in TNA. Their most memorable encounter, recalled by legions of fans, was the 90-second match at TNA Victory Road 2011, where Jeff Hardy appeared intoxicated. Hardy was in no condition to compete, which caused a visibly angry Sting to forcefully pin him to end the match.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star revealed how Sting always loved Jeff Hardy despite his mistakes.

"No [there was no animosity]. When he first came to AEW, just getting to speak with him and know him well and talk to him on a different level. He said he’s always loved Jeff. He’s made mistakes, he said I’ve made plenty of mistakes in the past as well. It was a mistake and he said I love him, he’s a good dude, he has a good soul and you could tell he loves him so much. That was his mentality towards all that."

He added:

"[Sting] is good, he’s in a place where he has a very strong base in religion and he believes in forgiveness and that people deserve second chances. And just because someone’s a good soul or good person, if they make a mistake, even a couple of times, they’re still worth redeeming. And I really liked that. It was very, very optimistic and very much something that makes me love Sting so much. Something that really inspired me to always be very forgiving towards everyone." [H/T:InsideTheRopes]

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy names Rhea Ripley as his choice for the Female Star of The Year

AEW star Matt Hardy recently opined on his choice for the Female Star of the Year. On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star named Rhea Ripley as the deserving candidate in his eyes.

"The female that stands out to me more than anybody else in the year 2023, my pick would be Rhea Ripley. I think it was a very special year for her, especially winning the championship, the elevation with The Judgment Day, and just the stuff she's done with Dom [Dominik Mysterio] has really kept her in everyone's [mind]." [1:16:26 – 1:16:53]

Do you agree with Matt Hardy? Let us know in the comments below.