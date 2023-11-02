"You will be missed" - WWE legend says Sting's retirement is a hard moment for him

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his thoughts on Sting after the latter revealed his retirement plans on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The name in question is Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Sting addressed the wrestling world and discussed his impending retirement. The 64-year-old revealed he would hang up his boots next year after the Revolution pay-per-view. This would be a full-circle moment for the legend as he made his in-ring debut for the company at Revolution 2021.

After the announcement, The Icon received a gift from Tony Khan on last week's Dynamite, as Ric Flair debuted to reunite with his long-time friend. Fans are excited to witness The Nature Boy accompany the multi-time champion in his final run as an active competitor.

Jake Roberts also opened up on The Vigilante's retirement announcement. On a recent edition of The Snake Pit, the WWE Hall of Famer explained how walking away from the ring would be challenging for the AEW legend.

"It's a hard moment, especially for him because he's doing so well, and he's healthy as hell. You just don't want to stop. [To] tell you the truth, I was getting scared for him when he started going through tables and off ladders. It doesn't take much to break these old bones. You will be missed. The man is a mystery! People love mysteries. They want to figure you out. The paint will hide more than you know." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Sting's partner for AEW Full Gear 2023 revealed

Last week, a trios match pitting the team of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne against Sting, Darby Allin, and a mystery partner was made official for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

This week on Dynamite, the mystery partner for Allin and The Vigilante was revealed to be Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

The Rated-R Superstar also attacked his best friend, Christian Cage, for the first time since his AEW debut as he took him out with a vicious Spear. It remains to be seen which squad will emerge victorious at Full Gear on November 18, 2023.

