"I don’t think anybody was surprised" - IMPACT Wrestling veteran weighs in on The Young Bucks' career (Exclusive)

The Young Bucks are one of the biggest names synonymous with AEW. In a recent interview, IMPACT Wrestling veteran SoCal Val shared her experience working with the Bucks and praised their career.

On January 14, 2010, The Young Bucks debuted in IMPACT TNA Wrestling as Generation Me. The duo is remembered for their feud against The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). While they never captured any titles during their time with the promotion, this run hinted at what they would end up becoming in the future.

During her exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, SoCal Val stated that she expected the Young Bucks to do well eventually.

"Yes I did expect them to do as well as they have done. First of all, talk about family orientated, they are so nice. I met their family on the Jericho Cruise and they are just sweethearts. I think they just speak to the younger audience," SoCal Val noted. (5:50)

The veteran continued, joking that the brothers would one day become the "Old Bucks."

"They’re not always going to be the Young Bucks, someday they’re going to be the ‘Middle Aged Bucks’ or the ‘Old Bucks!’ But whatever ‘Bucks’ they decide to be, they are really, really entertaining and they seem to really care about the fans. So I don’t think anybody was surprised that they did so well," Val pointed out. (6:19)

Check out the full interview below:

The Young Bucks believe they would have dominated all the legendary tag teams of the Attitude Era

Always known for their flamboyant Twitter bios, the Bucks recently boldly claimed that they'd have made three of the Attitude Era's biggest tag teams seem like fodder.

"If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us. All super talented tho!" - The Bucks bio read.

While veterans like SoCal Val believe the Bucks are deserving of their praise, the brothers already believe they're the best tag team ever.

