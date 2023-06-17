Young Bucks member Nick Jackson seemingly takes a subtle shot at CM Punk after his recent comments

CM Punk got into an infamous backstage confrontation with The Elite last year at AEW All Out. The altercation did not sit well with AEW management and resulted in both parties getting suspended for a brief amount of time.

Nine months have passed since the All Out media scrum. Despite CM Punk having shown a little interest in clearing things out, The Young Bucks seem to have thrown that idea right out of the window.

One-half of The Young Bucks's Nick Jackson recently took to Instagram to praise Hangman Adam Page in an Instagram story, while also seemingly throwing shade towards CM Punk's recent interview.

While CM Punk seems to be willing to work things out with The Elite, things seem to be the opposite on the other side. We will have to wait and see if there will be any future interaction between Punk and The Elite on AEW television.

The Young Bucks "helped destroy my family" says Don Callis

WWE veteran Don Callis has been very open about his hatred toward The Young Bucks. Callis is currently the hottest heel in AEW and it began when he turned on former associates Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The veteran has vowed to make life hard for the trio as he cost Kenny and the Bucks matches against their rivals, The Blackpool Combat Club on two different occasions. He has discussed Omega and The Bucks multiple times over the past few weeks.

Callis recently took to Twitter and expressed his hatred towards The Young Bucks and blamed them to be the fault of everything.

"These two obsequious little sycophants are a fungus on society and helped destroy my family," he wrote.

