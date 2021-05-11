Young Bucks take a shot at top AEW star

Young Bucks, the AEW Tag Team Champions, are famous to have trolled several wrestling legends in the past through their amusing Twitter bios. Now it looks like the duo have found another victim - AEW star Eddie Kingston.

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley were recently engaged in a feud with Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa. Last week on the special AEW Dynamite episode, the Young Bucks attacked Moxley and Kingston after the latter duo defeated Omega and Nakazawa.

It looks like Youngs Bucks will get into a feud with Moxley and Kingston going forward. Eddie Kingston even appeared on AEW Dark: Elevation this week, where he took a shot at the Young Bucks for their partnership with Kenny Omega and Don Callis, and how they are trying to take the company down.

The AEW Tag Team Champions responded via a tweet that declared they'd updated their bio. In the new bio, they claim they'll rip Eddie Kingston's "dumb heart" out, but first they need to put down two horses. They're probably talking about SCU, whom they face on this week's AEW Dynamite.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 11, 2021

re: @EddieLameston We’ll do you one better. We’ll cartwheel, handspring & then rip your dumb heart out. But brb, g2g put a couple old horses down first.

What's next for Eddie Kingston and The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite?

Title or bust for SCU. The AEW World Tag Team Title match is pretty high stakes Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite 👀 pic.twitter.com/0KgQPlIe77 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 10, 2021

Whether Eddie Kingston will appear on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite to interfere in any feud remains to be seen, because he apparently doesn't want to have a match at the moment. However, he could target the Young Bucks for attacking him and Moxley last week.

Meanwhile, the Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against SCU. The match has the potential to steal the show, given the long history both teams have with each other. Moreover this could be the last match for the SCU (Christopher Daniels and Kazarian), because Daniels has clearly stated that if they don't win, he'll to split up with his long-time friend.

