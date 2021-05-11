Yuji Nagata sends a message to AEW ahead of Dynamite 

NJPW veteran Yuji Nagata recently posted a tweet, sending out a message to AEW ahead of his match against Jon Moxley for the IWGP U.S. Championship on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

Nagata will be returning to TNT programming for the first time in nearly 23 years.

The Japanese wrestling legend mentioned how exciting AEW will become based on his "tremendous awesomeness." Here is the rough English translation of the caption in his tweet (via Google):

"AEW-san, you're enthusiastic about it until the last minute."

"Then, in the actual production, I will only show off the tremendous awesomeness of Yuji Nagata ..."

You can check out his tweet below:-

The tweet has certainly garnered the attention of wrestling fans around the world. Ahead of their epic clash, AEW's Moxley teamed up with Chris Dickinson on NJPW Strong to take on Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita. The duo of Moxley and Dickinson emerged victoriously. Following the match, Nagata locked Moxley in a submission hold to end the show.

The hype for this match is real with both superstars taking shots at each other. This will also be Jon Moxley's fourth IWGP U.S. title defense since winning it from Lance Archer in 2020. Moxley is currently the longest-reigning IWGP U.S. champion in history with a title reign of more than 490 days thus far.

What does this week's AEW Dynamite card look like?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite should be a treat for fans with lots of exciting match-ups and crucial segments being announced so far. Apart from the IWGP U.S. Championship match, Darby Allin will put his TNT Championship on the line against Miro. The Young Bucks are also scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against the team of SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian).

Orange Cassidy will go up against PAC in an eliminator match for the opportunity to become the No.1 contender for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship. Last but not least, Cody Rhodes will make a huge announcement this Wednesday for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30th.

Who do you think will walk out victorious from Yuji Nagata and Jon Moxley's IWGP U.S. Championship match? Sound off in the comments section below.