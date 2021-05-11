5 Things that must happen on this week's AEW Dynamite (12th May 2021)

The recently concluded special episode of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts raised the bar for the show. Considering the quality of matches and developing storylines, the show was one of the best episodes in recent memory.

Other than that, the special edition of AEW Dynamite managed to gain 1.090 million viewers, and also took the first spot on cable on Wednesday night.

The highlight of the show was the Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle. The latter team won after MJF forced the Inner Circle to surrender by threatening to push Chris Jericho from the top of the cage, which he eventually did after the match.

The Blood and Guts match proved to be one of the most ferocious bouts AEW has ever produced.

Now that AEW's special episode is in the books, we are heading towards another stacked edition of Dynamite.

Several exciting and high-stakes contests have been announced ahead of this week's show. Let's take a look at 5 things that must happen on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Jon Moxley retains his IWGP U.S. Championship on AEW Dynamite

The most intriguing match-up on this week's AEW Dynamite will see Jon Moxley defend his IWGP U.S. Championship against Yuji Nagata. Nagata is returning to TNT programming for the first time in nearly 23 years.

This will be Jon Moxley's fourth title defense, having won the championship at last year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 by defeating Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. The AEW star is currently the longest-reigning IWGP U.S Champion in history with a title reign of more than 480 days.

At this point, a title change is highly unlikely to happen. Yuji Nagata is well past his prime and the same cannot be said for Jon Moxley. Mox is arguably one of the most vicious wrestlers on the AEW roster.

For this reason, Jon Moxley is expected to retain his IWGP U.S. Championship this week. The match could be an instant classic, given the talent both of these wrestlers possess.

