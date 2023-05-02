Zelina Vega paid tribute to her real-life husband on WWE RAW

WWE star Zelina Vega has firmly established herself as a prominent name on the roster, and according to the star herself, she paid homage to Malakai Black during her recent RAW match.

While Zelina is recognized as an in-ring competitor today, she initially broke into the Stamford-based promotion as a manager. During her early run alongside Andrade El Idolo,

Zelina Vega recently took to social media to reveal to fans that she paid homage to Malakai Black during her recent WWE RAW match. Much to Zelina's delight, a fan quickly spotted the move she did and posted a short clip of it, which the star acknowledged as her tribute.

"Got to show my hubby some love tonight too ;) who spotted it?" Vega tweeted.

A fan noticed Zelina performing a ringside Diving Meteora.

According to Vega, her release from WWE back in 2020 hit her especially hard and made her contemplate retiring from wrestling altogether. However, a conversation with the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson convinced her to give it another shot again.

WWE star Zelina Vega recently discussed the amount of speculation about her marriage to Malakai Black

WWE fans were initially surprised when news broke of Zelina Vega's marriage to Malakai Black, as many believed she had some kind of romantic relationship with Andrade El Idolo. However, this led to many fans making wild claims about the couple online, especially once the two ended up in different promotions.

During her interview on the Out of Character podcast, Zelina detailed how she and Malakai deal with the rampant conspiracy theories of them online.

"Nobody will ever know the story of anything that involves just me, or just him, or just us, besides us. It does bother me, but at the same time, we found our ways to just close out the world and be us, because if we didn't, we'd be going crazy. When we get home, we put everything else out and it's just us.” (H/T:WrestlingNews)

It seems like the couple has a handle on whatever issues they may be facing, and despite what fans may believe about them online, they also seem to have a healthy relationship.

