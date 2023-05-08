Zelina Vega pens down an emotional message for her spouse Malakai Black after WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega wrote a touching post on Instagram after her match at Backlash and thanked her husband, Malakai Black.

The event was held in Puerto Rico, where Vega received a tremendous ovation from the audience. Vega, who is of Puerto Rican origin, had challenged Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Despite her best efforts, Zelina Vega was unable to defeat The Eradicator, who won the match after hitting the Riptide. Following the match, Vega expressed her gratitude to her fans in Puerto Rico for their support, as well as her make-up and outfit team, her on-screen team LWO, Triple H, and her husband, AEW star Malakai Black.

Vega thanked her supporters and husband, Malakai Black, for their support. She credited her success to him and mentioned how performing for her husband was an amazing experience.

"And now, I get to be the arms of my 7 fur babies & my incredibly supportive and loving husband @malakaiblxck .. I wouldn’t be where I am personally or professionally without him. Have to say, hitting the 619 for Rey, shimmying for Eddie Guerrero and then dropping Rhea with a meteora for my husband was the coolest thing ever," Zelina wrote.

The emotional message touched the hearts of many wrestling fans, who praised Vega for her dedication and her passion for wrestling.

Malakai Black shows support for Zelina Vega after WWE Backlash loss

AEW star Malakai Black has shown his support for his wife Zelina Vega after her loss at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Black took to Twitter to share a message of encouragement for his wife, stating that it was her moment.

"Your moment in the sun, win or loss, your moment," Black tweeted.

Malakai Black @malakaiblxck Your moment in the sun, win or loss, your moment. Your moment in the sun, win or loss, your moment.

While it is uncertain what lies ahead for Zelina Vega in WWE following her loss at WWE Backlash, Black is scheduled to participate in a significant match on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

The House of Black will defend their AEW World Trios Championships against Best Friends and Bandido in an Open House Match, as announced by Tony Khan.

