Zelina Vega seeming references husband Malakai Black at WWE Royal Rumble

The Women's Royal Rumble match was an intense affair that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Zelina Vega entered the match at number 21. She currently manages the Legado Del Fantasma and appears on SmackDown. During her appearance in the Royal Rumble match, the 32-year-old seemingly referenced Malakai Black's signature Black Mass move.

Zelina Vega managed Andrade El Idolo in her first WWE run. Last year at WrestleMania 38, Vega and Carmella lost their Women's Tag Team titles in a fatal-four way match with Sasha Banks and Naomi emerging victorious. She suffered an injury that resulted in her being out of in-ring action.

Black was associated with WWE from 2016 until his departure in 2021. He made his main roster debut on SmackDown but was released shortly after. The same year he signed with All Elite Wrestling and is the leader of the House of Black. The Dutch Destroyer often incorporates former MMA and kickboxing moves with his wrestling skills in the ring.

During her participation in the match, Zelina Vega was battling it out with Xia Li on the apron. The two women were struggling outside the ring to prevent elimination. She almost attempted the Black Mass:

Rhea Ripley achieved a major feat with WWE Royal Rumble win

Rhea Ripley kicked off the women's match as the first entrant with Liv Morgan in the second spot. The duo competed in the match for 1 hour, 1 minute, and 3 seconds. Thus, breaking Bianca Belair's record of 57 minutes and 10 seconds.

This was the 26-year-old's 4th Royal Rumble match. Since her alliance with The Judgment Day last year, The Eradicator has showcased an immense display of strength and solidified her position as a crucial component of the women's division.

A few months ago, Ripley had a stare-down with Belair teasing a potential interest in the RAW Women's Championship. After emerging victorious in the hellacious battle, The Nightmare has garnered the opportunity to go after a title of her choosing at WrestleMania.

