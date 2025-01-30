Nick Khan's comments about WWE RAW star reaffirm Tony Khan and AEW's unfortunate fumble

The Tony Khan-led AEW has lost some of its best talents to WWE over the years. One star who recently left All Elite Wrestling to join the global juggernaut is Penta.

As per PWInsider, WWE President Nick Khan discussed the Stamford-based promotion hiring Penta at a WWE town hall meeting. A reel of the RAW Superstar was played hyping up his arrival in the company. Khan then acknowledged the luchador's talent and stated that the company saw "something truly special" in him. Therefore, the officials pounced on the first chance they got to sign him.

Penta made his much-awaited WWE debut on the January 13 edition of Monday Night RAW and defeated Chad Gable to earn his first victory. He instantly became a major attraction, something he arguably couldn't accomplish in AEW.

Tony Khan couldn't do justice to Penta's talent

Penta was with AEW for four years but couldn't become a main event act as a singles star. Tony Khan always booked him in tag team matches with his brother Rey Fenix although he had the capability of thriving as a singles star.

Throughout his career in AEW, the Tony Khan-led creative team arguably never pushed him into the limelight as a true singles main eventer. Therefore, the company missed out on a big chance of capitalizing on his true value.

WWE knows Penta's worth

Penta has always been a popular name among the masses. While the wrestling community loved The Lucha Bros. as a tag team, they were always eager to see what the Mexican stars could do on their own.

WWE understood fans' opinions and gave them what they wanted to see. The Stamford-based promotion portrayed the 39-year-old star as the best luchador of the modern era who could fill Rey Mysterio's shoes after the latter's retirement. The creative team recognized Penta as someone who could become a larger-than-life character.

Penta is minting money for WWE

WWE wasted no time in releasing Penta's merchandise on its online shop, as the company instantly knew that the former AEW star was a draw. Meanwhile, AEW failed to recognize this as it barely pushed the luchador's merch on its website.

Ever since the former AEW World Tag Team Champion joined WWE, he has been among the top merchandise sellers. He has also been pulling great numbers on social media. All these points prove Penta has the potential to be a true main-eventer, but Tony Khan fumbled him.

