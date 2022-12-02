Nixed plans on William Regal's alleged exit from AEW television disclosed

According to recent reports, AEW personality William Regal seems to be on his way out of the company. But what would the Englishman have had lined up if he was to stay with All Elite Wrestling?

Regal has been the talk of the wrestling world as of late due to rampant speculation that he has wrapped up his time with AEW and is on his way back to WWE. More fuel was added to this fire on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, as Regal was stretchered out of the arena after MJF hit him in the back of the head. The AEW World Champion attacked the veteran with his very own trademark pair of brass knuckles.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote about what was in store for William Regal if he was to stay with AEW.

“There were different ideas debated including one favored by a number of key people, although all ideas were that MJF would end up as champion. Others were also for Regal to turn with him on Moxley and then be turned back to set up MJF vs. Danielson, to set up his leaving." (H/T WrestleTalk).

Meltzer also noted that there was certainly a need to write Regal off of TV, but that some plans didn't involve him as much. However, the idea was to eventually get to MJF vs Bryan Danielson later down the line.

"Others were not so heavily involving Regal although they still felt they needed to write him out. There were just different explanations of how to end up in basically the same direction, with MJF as champion, Danielson as the next major contender, and Regal out of the picture.” (H/T WrestleTalk).

The story surrounding The Gentleman Villain is certainly one of the most compelling in the industry at the moment and it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

William Regal debuted for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view

It was very fitting that Bryan Danielson accompanied William Regal in the ambulance on the most recent episode of Dynamite. The American Dragon was there to see Regal's first appearance in AEW as well as being a major player during his stint with the promotion.

Regal made his shocking debut for the company at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2022, interjecting himself in the feud between Danielson and Jon Moxley. He ultimately managed to get both men on the same page and form the Blackpool Combat Club.

The BCC has been one of AEW's most dominant factions over the past year, with Jon Moxley holding both the Interim and Lineal AEW World Championships. Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World Championship, and Wheeler Yuta clinched the ROH Pure Championship.

If William Regal leaves AEW, will you miss him? Let us know in the comments section down below!

