Not just mustaches! Multiple hints why The Young Bucks' new AEW character is inspired by Vince McMahon

AEW has yet to blatantly take a page out of Vince McMahon's, or even WWE's playbook. Though Tony Khan has taken potshots at WWE entities, at least Creative has a hands-off approach when it comes to ideas and concepts of the rival company.

That is a far cry from the WWE of the late 90s, who once created imitation characters of all those wrestlers who left them for a rival company, creating the memorable meme of Gillberg.

However, there's now a possibility that TK has given the go-ahead to his Creative to craft a character on the lines of one of the most iconic ones in wrestling history - one that passed through only because he was audacious enough to demand to - that character is Mr.McMahon, played by Vince McMahon. And looks like the real-life EVPs of AEW, Matt and Nick Jackson, have taken the onus on themselves to craft the modern version of Mr. McMahon.

McMahon's journey in the world of wrestling is legendary. He became one of the first individuals who had a stake in the company to become an in-ring character. He started as a commentator on programming in the seventies and later became the on-air heel character of the authority figure of WWE.

Why AEW's Young Bucks could be imitating Vince McMahon's character Mr. McMahon?

There are some ticks and antics of the McMahon character that are synonymous with the heel character in wrestling today. One of them was the 'strut', which once ironically ended with McMahon having a quadriceps muscle tear, having him sit down in the ring. Another one is those immaculately tailored suits that became a hallmark of the character.

Expand Tweet

Once McMahon stopped his prowls to the ring, he started sporting a Salvodar Dali-type mustache, which again became a talking point among wrestling fans.

Interestingly, Nick Jackson, one-half of the Young Bucks, is increasingly looking like a young McMahon-type character. Starting from when they returned to AEW during one of Sting's promos, Nick has sported a suit, complete with a cap - not a hat, mind.

In their recent interview with Renee Paquette, Nick and Matt spoke about how they were the EVPs of AEW, and it was time to take that job seriously - all hinting to the idea that one of them, or both, could become a heel owner/person-in-power heel character of the entire wrestling franchise.

During the interview, they also said that they won't ask anyone to do something that they aren't willing to do themselves - something the audience believes about Triple H's father-in-law.

These are just some indications of what could happen. But like in wrestling, it all depends on whether the crowd pops for this. And if it happens, we might get to her Nick's version of 'You're fired'.

What do you think? Will Nick Jackson become the next McMahon? Tell us in the comment section.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here