5 of Tony Khan's most embarrassing tweets

Tony Khan dons several hats. Not only is he the son of a rich father, he is also a businessman and owns a wrestling franchise. With so many roles, it is only natural that he will be in the spotlight now and then, which he is when he makes an announcement on AEW.

However, Khan is sometimes in the news for all the wrong reasons, including when veterans of the business deride him for his booking ideas and the safety aspects of All Elite Wrestling matches.

Recently, Khan's social game was questioned after he posted disparaging remarks about some of the icons of wrestling, including Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H, for seemingly no particular reason. The tweets were put out in the days leading to the recent Tuesday Night Ratings War between WWE's NXT and AEW.

The following is a list of Khan's worst behavior on social media:

#5 Tony Khan claps back at Big Swole

Tony Khan took a dig at Big Swole, who left the company in 2021 and later spoke publicly about how she thought that there was no diversity in AEW. Khan took the criticism unsportingly and tried to embarrass Big Swole by putting out the reason he let go of her.

#4 Tony Khan disrespected Shawn Michaels for absolutely no reason

This post was uploaded in the days leading to the Tuesday Night Ratings War. In wrestling, several media outlets give out a Booker of the Year Award, which Shawn Michaels won the past year for his work in NXT.

For some reason, Khan, the head booker of AEW, took it upon himself to predict that Michaels would not be winning that award this year.

#3 Tony Khan's NSFW insult to Triple H

Khan posted an unwarranted comment about Triple H when the latter had done absolutely nothing to deserve it. Triple H and Shawn Michaels did enough edgy stuff while part of Generation X, but the two have also left all of that behind them, with one of them literally in a corporate suit most of the time. So, Khan's sudden NSFW insult that verged on body shaming – if one can body shame Triple H – is one of the few things that will remain in posterity on the Internet as long as it exists.

#2 Tony Khan uses after-maths to prove a point during Tuesday Night Ratings War

Khan has proved time and again that maybe someone should stop him from using his Twitter account. He put out some after-truths after he and his company were finely drubbed in the Tuesday Night Ratings War. He posted a convoluted statement while name-dropping John Cena and The Undertaker.

#1 Tony Khan believes in his own product

During the Tuesday Night Ratings War, it seemed like Khan would stoop to any level to get whatever respite he could from the defeat that was staring him in the face. He began 'planting' and 'leaking' stories, as you can see here.

As a business owner and leader in the world of wrestling, who has only recently started out, Khan would have had the crowds warm up to him during the ratings war if he had only shown some humility or at least a sense of humor. The disparaging tweets were certainly a turnoff.

