Only one AEW star can join The Judgment Day and totally shake WWE up!

The Judgment Day has been on a roll of late in the WWE. With Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank win, the faction has been a thorn in the side of many, especially Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, to name a few.

There, however, has been some sort of tension that’s been brewing between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. It was evident during Finn’s match against Seth Rollins at MITB. Priest was lurking ringside, clutching his briefcase, waiting for the right moment to strike, and that had Balor distracted, which ultimately cost him the World title match.

Ever since that infamous segment where the crowd did not let Balor speak and kept singing Rollins’ theme song, the former has been unhinged, to say the least. The Prince has been more and more agitated, with some wondering if he is even the right fit to lead the faction.

In the unlikely event of WWE biting the bullet with Finn as leader of The Judgment Day, there is one AEW star that can take his place and lead the faction to new heights, and it is none other than Christian Cage.

Christian, as we know, has a long and storied history with WWE, and what will make this union even more special is that it was his best friend and former tag team partner Edge who created the faction.

Will Edge & Christian retire in WWE?

Edge has been speaking a lot lately about his final run as a wrestler in the WWE and how he is close to hanging up his boots after what has been a great career. With Christian as the head of The Judgment Day, a lot can happen between the two best friends.

Christian can come in and say that Edge failed as the leader of The Judgment Day and that he will clean up his mess and show the entire world that he is a better leader than him.

This can lead to a retirement match at WrestleMania 40, where the two men can square off and give the fans what they want one last time before they ride off into the sunset as probably the greatest tag team duo in history.

Edge won’t retire until he gets that last tag match with Christian.



Andrade is 1000% coming back to WWE.



Given that Christian’s contract ends in March of 2024 and WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6, there will be an ample amount of time for WWE to conjure up something between the pair and give their storied careers a deserving end.

