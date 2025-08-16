Only One Man Can Retire WWE Icon Brock Lesnar, But He Is In AEW!

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam, where he attacked John Cena. With his return, he ended an almost two-year hiatus from the company that has been wrapped in controversy as of late.

The Beast Incarnate has been in the industry for roughly two and a half decades. Given that he is not the most consistently active of wrestlers, there is no telling how long he has left inside the squared circle, but he could be in the twilight stages of his career.

There is one name that could be put against him should he retire anytime soon, and given their history and similarities, this would be a good match to book. The name in question would be AEW's Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar Have Clashed Multiple Times in The Past Few Years

Over the years, many hoped Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar would finally cross paths and clash in the ring. In 2022, they did just that. This feud did not disappoint as two dominant competitors were finally slugging it out in the ring.

The two have gone one-on-one thrice. Lashley currently leads the head-to-head two-one, but their third bout ended in disqualification, with The All Mighty taking the win. This means that they still have a score to settle. Having them both face off in Lesnar's retirement match would be fitting, and this would also allow Bobby to have one final run in WWE as well.

The Beast Shares History With Members of The Hurt Syndicate

In 2023, the 10-time world champion clashed with Omos at WrestleMania 39. The latter was flanked by MVP at the time. The AEW star has often found himself clashing with The Beast as two of his clients, Lashley and Omos, have taken on Lesnar in recent years.

Should their contracts with AEW come to an end, MVP could push for them to have one final run in WWE for old time's sake, and end this on a proper note. He could choose Brock Lesnar as one of their next victims, given that several of them have a history with him. Even Shelton Benjamin has a history with The Beast, as they have sparred and been partners in the past.

Both Have Similar Backgrounds and Could Settle Their Scores

Choosing a proper opponent to retire Brock Lesnar should not solely focus on story and his history with them, but also on their dynamic in the ring. Bobby Lashley emerges as a top option due to his similarities to Lesnar.

The two share an MMA background, are former world champions, and rely on their brute force in the ring. Playing on this, one could have a match between them with a major stipulation, so they can let loose and have a proper end to this feud. While their bouts are considered dream matches by many, having them clash one more time before calling it a career is a fitting choice.

TribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastar I still can't believe WWE managed to mess up the feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. All three of their matches didn't end clean, and they never got a real end to their feud. It was one of the biggest dream matches for years and WWE fumbled it THREE times 💔

It is unclear how long Brock Lesnar will have before he retires. Given how he has faced several major competitors over the years, who do you think he should face in his retirement match?

