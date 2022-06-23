"You're the laziest guy I've met and children cosplay as you" - Orange Cassidy receives a strongly worded message from former IWGP champion

Current IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has sent a rather frustrating message to upcoming opponent Orange Cassidy on social media, venting at how he should be grateful to be stepping in the ring with someone like Ospreay.

"Freshly Squeezed" will challenge Ospreay for his IWGP United States Championship at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th in one of the most high profile matches on the card.

Despite his popularity among fans, Ospreay is not a fan of Cassidy and explained why he isn't in a recent tweet.

ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay



You’re the laziest guy I’ve met & children cosplay as you. Unacceptable.



The amount of dream matches I could’ve had & I’ve got you.



Be grateful. Orange Cassidy @orangecassidy



"I wear a jacket that is worth 10K. I actually work hard, countless of 5 stars & care about the audience & who they should idolise. You're the laziest guy I've met & children cosplay as you. Unacceptable. The amount of dream matches I could've had & I've got you. Be grateful." said Will Ospreay.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was defeated by Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice on the recent episode of Dynamite, with Ospreay teaming with United Empire stablemates Aussie Open, adding more fuel to the fire in the process.

It will surely be an interesting clash of styles, but who will walk away with the championship around their waist? Tune in to Forbidden Door on June 26th to see how this one plays out!

Forbidden Door will be Orange Cassidy's first pay-per-view since returning from injury

For someone as laid back as "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, it's hard to imagine him showcasing that he's in any sort of pain. However, he couldn't help but show it when he sustained a nasty injury at Revolution 2022.

During the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match involving Cassidy, Keith Lee, Christian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and eventual winner Wardlow, Cassidy was flung over the top rope by Lee and on to Starks and Cage.

Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) https://t.co/i9Xi3NWGxV

Unfortuantley for Orange, he was launched so hard that his he picked up a nasty shoulder injury in the process, which has been the reason for his lack of in-ring appearances in recent months.

Forbidden Door will be the first pay-per-view match since Revolution for Cassidy, and his first singles match too. Will he be able to withstand the pressure of the situation and defeat one of NJPW's top stars? Not that he cares that much, but only time will tell!

