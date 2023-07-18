AEW and WWE have a lot in common. Tony Khan has hired a lot of ex-WWE wrestlers, and they have gone on to make a name for themselves, something that they were either not able to or not allowed to do in WWE.

While some characters may be fresh and unique, some are just throwbacks to WWE legends of yesteryear and are a treat for the fans.

Let us take a look at AEW wrestlers who have been compared to their WWE counterparts

#1. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy compared to The Undertaker

One of the most outrageous comparisons ever made is Orange Cassidy x The Undertaker. While the AEW International Champion is good, he doesn’t come anywhere close to The Phenom, and what makes this claim even more surprising is that it was made by WWE veteran and current AEW star Matt Hardy. Hardy’s reasoning was that Orange had wrestled more matches than anyone in 2023, having a win-loss record of 26-2.

He spoke on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and said:

"In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker," Hardy said. "[Taker] was like Vince's go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There's a crazy similarity there." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

#2. Wardlow and Batista

Former World Heavyweight Champion Batista was one of the most powerful wrestlers during his time in the WWE. Despite starting in WWE at a later age than a lot of his peers, The Animal made a name for himself as one of the most dominant athletes in the late 2000s. The only AEW wrestler that can compare to him is none other than Wardlow.

Wardlow’s skills and moves are so similar to the former Evolution member that fans can easily make out that the AEW star models his game around Batista. His finishing move is the Powerbomb which is again a homage to The Animal himself.

#3. MJF and The Miz

All Elite Wrestling World Champion MJF has been pushing the limits when it comes to performing at the very top. He is seen as a benchmark for all the top aspiring wrestlers. During his memorable feud with CM Punk, he was called a ‘less famous Miz.’ That statement holds true to a degree.

Just like The Miz, MJF is cocky, arrogant and thinks he is better than anyone else. One more thing that makes MJF eerily similar to the A-Lister is his dressing sense. Both men come out in tailored suits and can evoke a reaction from the crowd.

#4. Jade Cargill and Chyna

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is undoubtedly one of the scariest women on the roster, and that has not just got to do with her build and size but her wrestling ability as well. During her historic reign as TBS Champion, Cargill dispatched her opponents with ease, and that prompted a lot of fans to compare her with late WWE great Chyna.

In an interview with The State of Florida Sports Podcast, the AEW women's star noted:

“(…)Chyna made you put down whatever you were doing and watch her," said Cargill. "Her presence was unmatched. I don’t think anybody else to me, to this day, made me sit down and focus on what she was doing,” Cargill said. “(…) She made me love my body more than anything. She was different. She looked different than everybody else that was in the divas’ era. If anything, she helped my confidence rise to a remarkable chunk, and I felt good about myself growing up.” [H/T: SEScoops]

