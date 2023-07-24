Origin of WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's "Suplex City" phrase revealed

Brock Lesnar is known for his "Suplex City" catchphrase, but the term originated years before The Beast popularized it.

Lesnar is one of the most feared names in the world of combat sports. Besides being a former NCAA Heavyweight Champion, The Beast Incarnate has countless accolades to his name in pro wrestling and MMA.

In 2014, Lesnar decimated John Cena with 16 brutal German Suplexes and won the WWE world title convincingly. Following the dominant victory, people began chanting "Suplex City," and the phrase soon became synonymous with Lesnar.

Although many think the "Suplex City" phrase originated at SummerSlam 2014, it was coined years before fans started chanting it during Lesnar's matches. A user recently tweeted the story of ECW veteran and AEW announcer Taz bringing up the phrase at WrestleMania 22. He used it for Kurt Angle, who delivered multiple suplexes during the show.

Taz noticed the tweet and confirmed that he coined the phrase for Kurt Angle rather than Brock Lesnar. Here is what the fan tweeted:

"@OfficialTAZ, I didn't know you coined the phrase "Suplex City" just watching WM22, and you said it about Kurt during his match with Rey [Mysterio] and [Randy] Orton!"

Reacting to the tweet, the ECW veteran confirmed the fact, as you can view below:

"Ahhhhh, yes."

How Brock Lesnar made his wrestling style more ferocious with "Suplex City"

Since John Cena became one of the first men visitors of "Suplex City" at SummerSlam 2014, The Beast Incarnate has consistently dominated his opponents with the maneuver. The use of Suplexes by Lesnar on his opponents portrays him as the final boss.

The phrase became so popular after the 2014 event that fans worldwide erupt with loud chants every time Lesnar hits a German Suplex. Moreover, some viewers also keep a count of the iconic move performed by The Beast Incarnate during matches.

Wrestling fans are unlikely to get tired of chanting "Suplex City" as long as Brock Lesnar is an active competitor. He is set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023.