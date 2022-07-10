"It's an incredible environment" - Paul Wight on AEW's locker room atmosphere compared to other companies (Exclusive)

Paul Wight recently discussed the locker room differences between AEW and other companies, claiming that the Jacksonville-based promotion has an incredible environment.

Over the years, All Elite Wrestling's locker room has been described as more of a relaxed, team-oriented setting. Current stars such as Matt Hardy, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Kyle O'Reilly, among others, have also shared their positive thoughts about the same.

When asked about it during his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Wight expressed his amazement at the company's efforts to create an employee-friendly atmosphere.

"It's an incredible environment in AEW. You know, the sense of synergy, if you will, everyone working together to built something. It's a very supportive group among the talent, among the production people, everyone is working hard to build the AEW brand and that's a passionate, creative environment." [From 6:28 - 6:54]

The current Dark: Elevation announcer added that the roster's desire and passion were what made him like the environment.

"You want to be in an environment where everyone is working together and pulling together and it's really nice to be... at this stage of the game for me and that kind of healthy, young, hungry environment. I think the hunger is what attracts me the most since is everybody's hungry, everybody's trying to be a star, everybody's making mistakes, everybody's learning from their mistakes." [From 6:55 - 7:15]

Check out his exclusive interview below:

Gangrel previously shared his AEW locker room experience

Besides current performers and personalities like Paul Wight, independent wrestling stars like Gangrel have also praised the company's locker room in the past.

On his Fangin N' Bangin podcast months ago, the former WWE star noted that All Elite Wrestling's locker room was welcoming and pleasant.

"Locker rooms can be... you know they could be intense and intimidating places, you know even after being in wrestling 35 years, you know. You can still feel a little off balance, but I could tell you that the AEW locker room was a very pleasant locker room, very chilled, relaxed atmosphere. Everybody made you feel welcome. It was cool, it was a good vibe, it was very very good experience."

Joe  @ProWrestlingJoe Some notes from Gangrel's podcast on his AEW experience:



On the locker room: Very pleasant, very chill and relaxed atmosphere. Felt welcome, good vibe backstage.



Happy AEW fans recognized him, big relief.



Watched MOTY & Sonjay Dutt coach PVZ, was very impressed with Dutt. Some notes from Gangrel's podcast on his AEW experience:On the locker room: Very pleasant, very chill and relaxed atmosphere. Felt welcome, good vibe backstage.Happy AEW fans recognized him, big relief.Watched MOTY & Sonjay Dutt coach PVZ, was very impressed with Dutt. https://t.co/hxLCYUvxls

Judging by the testaments from Wight and Gangrel, the Jacksonville-based company's locker room is indeed a great environment to work in.

Fyter Fest Night 1 will be live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from 5:30 am onwards on 14th July 2022, Thursday.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far