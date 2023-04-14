Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) must return to AEW as a heel if 2-time WWE Universal Champion debuts

AEW veteran Paul Wight is best known for his lengthy WWE run as The Big Show, and a running gag for years was how often he flipped from heel to babyface and back again. If the promotion somehow secures the legendary Goldberg, it could be time for the fanbase to get a taste of the devious heel that Wight can be.

Goldberg was one of the biggest names in pro wrestling back in the late 90s when he was the face of WCW. During his tenure, the veteran established himself as a major babyface hero. Like the action stars of the decade, Goldberg dominated the heels who stood in his way and provided hope to the fans.

If the veteran finds his way into AEW, he'll likely need to collide with a big enough heel to make it seem like he's threatened. Paul Wight is the only star on the roster that could no-sell moves from Goldberg without it being a stretch, and additionally, the heel return would revitalize interest in the seven-foot giant.

Having the two veterans go at it one more time would be a call back to their WCW bouts, and potentially provide Goldberg with a high-profile match to retire from.

Paul Wight recently explained why he ultimately chose AEW over returning to WWE

Wight's run as The Big Show might be memorable to many fans, but collectively the veteran rarely captured gold. Additionally, he was often placed in humiliating segments that hindered his momentum overall. Even veteran commentator Jim Ross spoke on his WWE booking recently and claimed that the promotion overutilized him.

During an appearance on the Deuce and Mo podcast, Paul Wight explained that his drive to accomplish more ultimately led to him choosing AEW over WWE.

"When you have a lot of passion and you have more things that you want to personally accomplish, sometimes taking yourself out of a very comfortable environment challenges yourself. It was more of a deep-down personal thing that I really needed to push myself to not be complacent," Wight said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

While some fans have criticized his absence from television in AEW, Wight has many backstage responsibilities that seem to keep him fulfilled. But since he's never retired on his own terms, perhaps one last battle with Goldberg could be a good way to close off a monumental career.

