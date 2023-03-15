Jim Ross believes WWE "overexposed" current AEW star

During his days as WWE's Head of Talent Relations in the late '90s, Jim Ross was responsible for helping Vince McMahon with the presentation and welfare of superstars. One performer who Ross believes the company failed to portray as a main event attraction is The Big Show (aka Paul Wight).

Debuting for World Wrestling Entertainment in February 1999, the 7-foot-plus tall giant was immediately pushed into the main event scene. He quickly won the WWE Championship after beating Triple H on November 14 of that same year.

Despite his rise to the top, Jim Ross recently stated on his Grilling JR podcast that Big Show was not presented as the special attraction he truly was.

"I thought at the end of the day, over the years, that we didn’t do a great job of managing Big Show’s career. I thought we overexposed him, bottom line. He was an attraction. He was our Andre, that was the intended direction to go in. But I didn’t think we did an overall start to finish great job and how we utilised Big Show. We didn’t keep him special, we didn’t keep him unique, and I thought that was a big mistake at the end of the day." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Big Show is undoubtedly one of the most memorable and iconic superstars in WWE history, having wrestled in the Stamford-based company for over 20 years.

Why did Big Show leave WWE?

In February 2021, Big Show chose to leave World Wrestling Entertainment as he jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling.

Despite having a steady paycheck and legendary status in WWE, The Big Show explained in an interview on the Deuce and Mo radio show why he chose to leave the company after so many years.

"When you have a lot of passion and you have more things that you want to personally accomplish, sometimes taking yourself out of a very comfortable environment challenges yourself. It was more of a deep-down personal thing that I really needed to push myself to not be complacent." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Since joining AEW nearly two years ago, Show has performed under his real name Paul Wight. Besides that, he is on the commentary team for AEW Dark: Elevation.

Where does Big Show rank amongst the greatest big men in pro wrestling history? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes