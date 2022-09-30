People in AEW reportedly pushed Tony Khan to sign current RAW Superstar before Triple H brought back for WWE return

New reports have emerged regarding Candice LeRae, who made her return to WWE very recently.

The superstar completed her return to the Stamford-based promotion this past week on Monday Night Raw. She took on Nikki A.S.H. and defeated the latter in her main roster debut. Her previous spell in Vince McMahon's company started in 2017 and lasted five years. She parted ways with WWE when her contract expired on May 6, 2022. However, she was on maternity leave during the time she was released.

There were speculations about the former NXT Superstar making a move to AEW considering her close relationship with The Young Bucks in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were quite a few in the Jacksonville-based promotion who batted for Candice's AEW signing. It has also come to light that the 37-year-old's husband Johnny Gargano's comeback to WWE on the August 22nd edition of RAW closed the case for Tony Khan.

Candice LeRae discusses her main roster debut on WWE

The former NXT Women's tag team champion was elated with her debut on the main roster after working for five years on the developmental brand.

Speaking to Sarah Schreiber on RAW Talk, Candice labeled the night as "perfect." She also praised the promotion for making things happen.

"Absolutely wild. Like, tonight was so perfect. They made everything even better and like, seeing everybody… Bianca, and Asuka, and Alexa, I mean, it would’ve been perfect, I guess, had I not talked to Damage CTRL, but I won’t talk about that. Let’s just talk about the happy things and how perfect and amazing tonight was, and that literally the WWE Universe was the sprinkles on top of the icing on top of the cupcake," LeRae added.

Candice has been out of action since August 2021 due to her maternity leave. It would be interesting to see how she is booked going forward. Who do you want her to face next? Sound off in the comments section below!

