"It’s so insane" - Candice LeRae discusses her WWE in-ring return on RAW

Candice LeRae has commented on her WWE RAW debut. The Poison Pixie made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of the red brand, where she defeated former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion parted ways with the company last May after her contract expired. The RAW match was her first bout since The Great American Bash in 2021, where she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles to IYO SKY (FKA Io Shirai) and Zoey Stark in a tag team match.

When asked by WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber on RAW Talk how it felt to make her main roster debut, Candice LeRae stated:

“I can’t believe you’re even saying that,” LeRae told Schreiber. “Like, it’s so insane. I mean… six-year-old me is freaking out inside, adult me is just like… [squeals in excitement] Is that a good reaction? I feel like that describes it all, right?”

She also commented on the reactions from the fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:

"Absolutely wild. Like, tonight was so perfect. They made everything even better and like, seeing everybody… Bianca, and Asuka, and Alexa, I mean, it would’ve been perfect, I guess, had I not talked to Damage CTRL, but I won’t talk about that. Let’s just talk about the happy things and how perfect and amazing tonight was, and that literally the WWE Universe was the sprinkles on top of the icing on top of the cupcake," LeRae added. (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Candice LeRae will take on Dakota Kai on WWE RAW next week

During a backstage segment with Damage CTRL on the red brand, a match was set up between Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai for next week's episode of RAW.

The two stars have faced each other before in NXT, and this time they'll collide on a bigger stage. Bayley and IYO SKY might get involved in the bout to help Dakota. It'll be interesting to see which of them will emerge victorious.

