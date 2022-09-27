WWE Superstar whose contract had expired returns to get dominant win on RAW against Nikki A.S.H.

On this week's WWE RAW, the wrestling universe, along with Nikki A.S.H., was shocked upon witnessing the return of former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae.

The last time we saw The Poison Pixie wrestle was at NXT's Great American Bash last year when she and Indi Hartwell dropped their tag titles to Zoey Stark and Io Shirai (now known as IYO SKY). The former champion then took a hiatus from pro-wrestling as she celebrated becoming a mother.

LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, also shocked the world by returning to WWE last month. Gargano had also left the company after his contract expired in December last year.

The Poison Pixie battled Nikki A.S.H. upon her return to the company. Candice LeRae's return caught Nikki off-guard and threw her off her game. Although the Almost Superhero managed to get in some offense, The Poison Pixie dominated the match and earned the victory.

After the match, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion celebrated backstage with current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka. They were interrupted by Damage CTRL as Dakota Kai challenged LeRae while Bayley had a warning for The EST of WWE.

