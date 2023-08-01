Popular star shares his take on the chances of WWE and AEW coming together for a show

The term 'Forbidden Door' gets thrown around often, but the ultimate door that doesn't seem like it will ever open is the one separating AEW and WWE. Now a popular star has weighed in with his thoughts on whether a crossover show will ever happen.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, who has worked for several companies since joining AEW as the company has spread its wings worldwide, developing several high-profile working relationships.

But will a working relationship ever come to be for All Elite Wrestling and WWE? Speaking on the 'Rocker Morning Show,' Sammy Guevara admitted that chances of a cross-promotion event between Tony Khan's company and Stanford-based promotion are slim, but never say never.

"Competition makes the best kind of shows. In the world of wrestling, never say never, but I don't see that happening. If it ever happened, I'm all for it. That would be a very exciting show that would break numbers and be very exciting for fans. Will it ever happen? I have no idea," said Guevara. [ [H/T Fightful]

Guevara has competed against several top NJPW stars thanks to the annual Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View and wrestling for AAA in Mexico, OWE in China, and PWG in the United States.

Sammy Guevara will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite 200

It feels like yesterday that AEW Dynamite first hit the airwaves, but on August 2, the show will celebrate its 200th episode, and Sammy Guevara will be in action in a tag team match that has been brewing for some time.

Guevara will team up with Daniel Garcia to take on Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita, with Sammy and Danny both feeling disillusioned as of late after feeling that Jericho is letting his own 'Appreciation Society' fall apart in favor of being a part of the Don Callis family.

But in more important news... THE OG EXPLODING RAINBOW POWDER COLOR SCHEME IS BACK FOR DYNAMITE EPISODE #200!! Jericho/Takeshita vs Danny/Sammy is happening.But in more important news... THE OG EXPLODING RAINBOW POWDER COLOR SCHEME IS BACK FOR DYNAMITE EPISODE #200!! pic.twitter.com/tWcOe5xVPq

Guevara was involved in the first-ever match on AEW Dynamite against Cody Rhodes and was a major part of one of Wednesday Night show's first major stories as a member of The Inner Circle, the stable that Chris Jericho brought him into.

