Popular UFC star spotted backstage with Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads

This week's AEW Dynamite felt like a big deal, and it had to be. AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads was the final episode before the Revolution PPV, which will occur this Sunday. Dynamite had some big names in attendance, and one of them came from the world of MMA.

Jorge Masvidal was spotted backstage with Jon Moxley. The popular UFC welterweight rocked a pink Versace robe and seemed to be enjoying himself behind the scenes at the Dynamite taping.

Check out UFC and AEW's BMFs together:

Can we expect to see Jorge Masvidal involved with AEW and wrestling in the future?

Jorge Masvidal was at Daily's Place to watch Shaquille O'Neal's match. Shaq picked up a win in his first AEW bout, but the victory came at a cost as he took a nasty table bump. The basketball legend looked great in the match, along with Jade Cargill, who deserves equal credit for stepping up to the occasion in her debut match.

AEW's celebrity experiment turned out to be a successful one, but could we see Jorge Masvidal also try his hand at pro wrestling in the future, after all, Gamebred is tailormade for the wrestling business?

Jorge Masvidal has not stepped into the Octagon since losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in July last year. There have been discussions of Usman defending the Welterweight title once again against Masvidal; however, nothing is certain of this writing.

Masvidal has the charisma and spontaneous microphone skills to help him adapt to wrestling with ease if he ever wishes to make the switch.

Masvidal told Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast a couple of years ago that he wanted to defend the BMF belt in the WWE.

"God willing, I get my hand raised on Nov. 2, God allows me to get this victory, I want to go over and challenge the baddest m*********** in WWE, because I know there are some bad mother-effers over there."

Masvidal understands the business of promotion, and he wouldn't pass up on the opportunity of potentially getting a big payday in professional wrestling. For now, Gamebred could be in line for another shot at UFC gold.