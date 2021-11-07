Potential of a long-term feud between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston in AEW

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston caused the biggest pop on November 5, 2021 episode of AEW Rampage.

A packed-up hour of exciting pro wrestling started with Bryan Danielson's technical wizardry and ended with The Boom by Adam Cole. The 'Cult of Personality' theme played out in the second segment of the show.

Punk called out Kingston and demanded an apology for interrupting his interview on AEW Dynamite. A nice little swerve was pulled, as Kingston's music hit and nobody came out.

It appeared as if Kingston was absent again. Then Eddie came out without music. Kingston denied the apology and accused Punk of being judgmental about the Mad King's talent. Punk accepted and called Kingston 'a bum'.

Kingston immediately challenged Punk to a fight at AEW Full Gear.

Punk mockingly suggested for a match on rather "Dark or Elevation". Soon after, he accepted the challenge.

A brawl broke out after Eddie Kingston told Punk to leave wrestling for another seven years after losing to him. A full team of referees were unable to hold back these two contenders. The crowd reacted to every emotional punchline thrown into the promo and finally popped at the culmination.

This was not only the peak of the show but also one of the most memorable moments on AEW TV.

The crowd was hot and both superstars executed a master class in promo work.

CM Punk clearly described his role in elevating talent. Punk is the right person to explore the enormous potential inside Eddie Kingston. In order to do so, this has to expand beyond just a match on a PPV card.

Eddie Kingston, the underdog brawler character, can fully grow if he earns a victory over the 'Best in the World'.

Even a screwy finish can get the job done. This will provide Eddie with the leverage to boast over CM Punk and transform one match into a long-lasting feud. This has similar potential to the 'The Rock Vs. Austin' feud during the 'Attitude Era'. Fans are hungry for such an event to occur.

Only time will tell whether AEW management will unleash the true potential of this seed of a long-term feud.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Who do you want to see victorious at AEW Full Gear? CM Punk or Eddie Kingston? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman