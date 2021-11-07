Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson would be a dream match for AEW

Since the inception of AEW, we've seen some match-ups that were once thought to be impossible. Names that once seemed to never cross paths found themselves entangled in incredible battles.

As Tony Khan knocked down the forbidden door, we've witnessed Kenny Omega and Christian Cage hold the IMPACT World Heavyweight Title, along with other incredible encounters that left wrestling fans in awe.

Even though it appears that the working relationship between AEW and IMPACT is over, there are still plenty more possibilities that can fill wrestling fans' palates.

With so many names making the jump to AEW, it's almost an open buffet of fantasy booking possibilities.

As a wrestling smorgasbord, you never know what you might get a taste of next. And with stars from many different companies – like AAA, the NWA, and NJPW – in AEW, we've gotten a lot of different servings.

One possibility that could whet the audience's appetite is Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada in AEW

We've seen a handful of NJPW stars make their way to AEW, but their heavy hitters are yet to make an appearance. People like Okada, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

However, the most intriguing name of them all is Okada, who many consider the best wrestler of the past decade and someone who can have a great match with just about anyone.

On the flip side of The Rainmaker's coin is Bryan Danielson, who has earned the same reputation. A showdown between the two could shatter any star rating an observer might have had.

Okada and Danielson are considered two of the greatest in-ring performers in the world and if Tony Khan can somehow pull this match off, it would be a fever dream for wrestling fans, the kind that gives you night sweats.

While some fans may think it's impossible, we once thought we'd never see CM Punk wrestling again, or Danielson would ever leave WWE. In this era of wrestling, it's pretty clear you can never say never.

One thing is for sure, if we ever do get to Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada, they will make it rain.

